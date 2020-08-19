Storm Team 11: Scattered rain threat developing this afternoon

Scattered Rain Threat Today

Scattered showers remain this morning, with additional scattered showers developing this afternoon. By no means will today be a washout, but showers and storms will be around today into this evening. Track the latest with our interactive radar

Scattered Rain Threat Rest of the Week

Scattered storm threat continues Thursday afternoon into Friday with showers and storms developing. The timing of the rain looks to favor the afternoon, although there will be the potential for some showers during the morning as well.

Weekend Outlook

Expect a soggy Saturday, with widespread rain and storms, while the rain threat diminishes Sunday with only a few lingering showers.

