Storm Team 11: Scattered rain threat developing this afternoon

Scattered Rain Threat Today
Scattered showers remain this morning, with additional scattered showers developing this afternoon. By no means will today be a washout, but showers and storms will be around today into this evening. Track the latest with our interactive radar
Scattered Rain Threat Rest of the Week
Scattered storm threat continues Thursday afternoon into Friday with showers and storms developing. The timing of the rain looks to favor the afternoon, although there will be the potential for some showers during the morning as well.
Weekend Outlook
Expect a soggy Saturday, with widespread rain and storms, while the rain threat diminishes Sunday with only a few lingering showers.
