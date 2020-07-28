Storm Team 11: Scattered Rain Threat Today

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Rain and Storms

A few showers will be possible this morning, while scattered showers and storms will be more prevalent this afternoon and evening.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

Despite the rain threat going down mid-week on Wednesday, widespread rain and storms will be likely again Thursday into Friday. In fact, the wettest days may be ahead of us towards the end of the week.

