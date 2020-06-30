Storm Team 11: Scattered Rain Threat Throughout the Day

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Rain Threat

Scattered showers will continue to develop this morning, this afternoon and into this evening, with the potential for brief heavy downpours. The latest interactive radar is available here

More Scattered Rain Wednesday

Additional rain and storms are expected Wednesday as we remain in what has been an occasionally wet weather pattern.

Holiday Weekend Outlook

A shift in the weather pattern means we get to enjoy more sunshine starting Thursday, with plenty of summer sizzle as high temperatures approach 90.

With a low rain threat Saturday and Sunday, the July 4th holiday weekend will be perfect to celebrate outside.

