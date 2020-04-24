Storm Team 11: Scattered rain threat this morning, drying out this afternoon

STORM TEAM 11
Lingering Showers
Scattered showers move through early this morning followed by some lingering showers over the higher elevations into early this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with upper 60’s Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains.
Unsettled Weekend Weather
Storm threat returns Saturday afternoon and evening with the potential for an isolated severe storm. Cooler conditions settle in on Sunday, with scattered showers and upper 50’s.
