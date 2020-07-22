Storm Team 11: Scattered rain threat this afternoon and evening

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered P.M. Storm Threat

Looks like the relentless summer heat may let up some today, although with highs near 90, probably not very noticeable. As moisture continues to gradually build in along with a weakening high pressure, the rain threat should continue to rise this afternoon. Initial storm threat will be over the higher terrain, with some storm development in the Tri-Cities early this evening.

Latest interactive radar here

Increasing Storm Threat

A more widespread rain and storm threat is expected Thursday with the help of some upper-level energy and a front closer to our region.

Weekend Outlook

Drier air moves in this weekend which means a nice last weekend of July. A few lingering showers are possible over the Blue Ridge, but essentially a dry weekend is expected in the Tri-Cities with summer heat.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf