Storm Team 11: Scattered rain threat returns today

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Rain Threat Returns

With added moisture moving into the region, expect scattered showers and storms to develop mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Latest radar view is available here

Seasonable Summer Weather Ahead

Weather conditions will be very seasonable mid to late this week with plenty of summer warmth along with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Long-term Outlook

More of a widespread rain threat is expected Friday into Saturday.

Download WJHL Weather App

Download the WJHL App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss