Storm Team 11: Scattered rain threat returns today

Scattered Rain Threat Returns
With added moisture moving into the region, expect scattered showers and storms to develop mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Latest radar view is available here
Seasonable Summer Weather Ahead
Weather conditions will be very seasonable mid to late this week with plenty of summer warmth along with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.
Long-term Outlook
More of a widespread rain threat is expected Friday into Saturday.
