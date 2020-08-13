Storm Team 11: Scattered rain threat returns this afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered rain threat this afternoon

We get to enjoy another beautiful morning with plenty of morning sunshine leading to a hot and humid afternoon. Rain and storms will likely develop quite quickly over the Blue Ridge Mountains, where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect due to the flood potential today. Flooding is much less likely in the Tri-Cities, although we could see some brief heavy downnpours.

Rising Rain Threat

A widespread rain threat is expected Friday afternoon thanks to a low pressure system moving across the region.

Weekend Outlook

An extra soggy set-up is expected Saturday, with widespread rain likely. Conditions begin to dry out Sunday, with a much lower rain threat expected.

