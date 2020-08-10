Storm Team 11: Scattered rain threat nearby this morning

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Rain Threat

A disturbance moving southward is already producing scattered showers and storms for areas just west of the Tri-Cities. We can certainly expect a few scattered showers and storms to remain nearby through the morning, with a few additional spotty showers and storms possible this afternoon. A good way to track the storm threat is with our interactive radar

Weekday Outlook

A few rounds of scattered showers and storms will be drifting through the region, keeping the rain threat nearby. Rain threat is likely to increase by the end of the week and into next weekend, with a stronger storm system that is expected to create widespread rain and storms.

Weekend Outlook

Conditions are looking quite wet Saturday given the current timing of a weather system. Additional scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday.

