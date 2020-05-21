Storm Team 11: Scattered Rain Threat Continues

STORM TEAM 11

Occasionally Wet Today

The overall wet weather pattern continues today with scattered light showers expected this morning and into this afternoon. The heavy rain threat has shifted to our east, limiting any flood potential in the Tri-Cities, although the the N.C. side of the Blue Ridge Mountains is still at risk for flooding.

Staying Wet Friday

The upper-level low will be in the move Friday, giving us another good round of rain and storms duringt the afternoon and evening hours.

Warmer Weekend

High pressure moves in just in time for the weekend, with summer-like heat back as temperatures will be in the low to mid 80’s along with a few late day storms.

