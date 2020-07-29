Storm Team 11: Scattered rain threat continues today

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Storm Threat

Spotty showers and storms will be around this morning, while our rain threat will be higher during the afternoon and evening. The rain threat will be very scattered through the day.

Interactive radar is available here

Soggy Weather Set-Up

An exceptional amount of moisture will be drifting into the region starting Thursday, leading a widespread rain threat Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. A high rain threat will likely continue Friday and even into the weekend.

