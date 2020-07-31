STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Rain Threat both Morning and Evening

Scattered showers continue to drift through the area this morning with some brief heavy downpours. A second round of rain and storms is expected late in the day, primarily during the evening, with the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding. Interactive radar is available here

Weekend Outlook

The heavy rain threat shifts northward over the weekend, with a lower rain threat Saturday. A few late afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon, with an additional scattered rain threat Sunday.

Hurricane Isaias

The latest track suggests the east coast of Florida will feel some influence from Hurricane Isaias this weekend. A turn towards the Carolinas early next week is expected with the potential for a direct hit Monday into Tuesday. Based on the track, we can expect some outer rain bands moving into the Blue Ridge Mountains producing some brief heavy downpours.

