Storm Team 11: Scattered Morning Showers

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

Scattered light showers continue developing this morning around the region, with some rain expected in the Tri-Cities the next several hours. Be sure to grab the umbrella or rain coat during the morning. Rain showers will begin to shift away from the area this afternoon, leaving us with drier conditions mid to late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain comfortable, with upper 70’s to near 80 in the Tri-Cities, uppe 60’s to low 70’s in the mountains.

Weekday Outlook

A scattered rain threat returns Wednesday early morning, followed by drier conditions during the afternoon which means plenty of afternoon sunshine. Weather conditions will be ideal with sunny warm days, and clear and cool nights.

Labor Day Weekend

The weekend is looking really nice as we kick-off the last unofficial summer weekend. A warming trend will offer ideal summer conditions through the holiday weekend, while the rain threat will be limited, with isolated showers Sunday and Monday.

