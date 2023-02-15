Scattered showers morning/evening

A line of showers continues to fizzle out early this morning. Expect a dry and warm midday to mid-afternoon with highs nearing 70.

Rain chances

Additional scattered showers are possible this evening into the overnight hours.

Forecast Today

Unsettled Thursday

Showers and storms will be nearby Thursday morning, although the main round will hold off until Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Storms Thursday Evening

Strong to severe storms will be possible through middle Tennessee late Thursday afternoon, with the potential for some strong storms in and around the Tri-Cities Thursday evening. The overall storm risk is low, but heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible.

Severe Storm Risk Thursday

Colder change

A cold front moving through Friday morning will deliver colder changes. Showers will linger along with some mountains snow. Temperatures will be back in the 40’s

Weekend Outlook

Sunshine will be perfect this weekend with temperatures in the upper 40’s Saturday, mid to upper 50’s Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

