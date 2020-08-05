Storm Team 11: Scattered late afternoon storm threat

STORM TEAM 11

Seasonable Summer Weather

Morning fog will fade away leaving us with abundant sunshine into early this afternoon. The heating of the day will spark storm development over the Blue Ridge Mountains, with some storms drifting into parts of the Tri-Cities late in the afternoon.

Weather pattern will remain fairly consistent through the end of the work week, with morning sunshine followed by a scattered storm threat during the afternoon and evening.

Weekend Weather

High pressure will promote some great weekend weather with an extra dose of heat with highs approaching 90 both Saturday and Sunday. Rain threat will be limited both days.

