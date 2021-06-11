Storm Team 11: Scattered heavy downpours with a flash flood threat today

Flood Threat Today

Given our current weather set-up, slow moving heavy rainmakers will be developing this morning and this afternoon and have the potential to produce heavy rain that could lead to some flooding. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for much of our region due to the flood threat. The most favored time for flooding will be this afternoon and evening.

Drier Change for Weekend

Drier air moves in for the weekend, and despite the scattered rain threat Saturday afternoon, humidity levels will be dropping leading to more comfortable conditions.

Very Nice Next Week

Even nicer change is coming next week with more sunshine, lower humidity, and very comfortable temperatures with warm sunny days followed by clear and cooler nights.

