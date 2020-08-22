Storm Team 11: Scattered afternoon storms, a pattern change on the way

Storm Team 11

Saturday, August 22, 2020



Good afternoon!



A few showers will be around this morning, followed by some afternoon thunderstorms popping up. There is a 50% chance of rain today. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with a high near 83 degrees.



A few showers or storms are possible earlier in the evening. Partly cloudy conditions will be around overnight with a low of 64 degrees.



Rain chances slightly decrease to a 40% chance for tomorrow. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday and highs in the low to mid 80s.



The trend for next week will be drier conditions. For most of the week, expect lots of sunshine and above average temperatures in the upper 80s. Just a few storms will be possible. By the end of the week, we could see some tropical rain.



Have a great weekend!