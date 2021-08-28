Storm Team 11: Saturday’s weather carries over into Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Summary

Just as hot and humid Sunday with a slight rain chance as a ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the Appalachian Mountains. A few more spotty storms are possible Monday well ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Clouds, rain and thunderstorms move in Tuesday into Wednesday as the leftover circulation moves closer to our area providing locally heavy rain.

Not Much Rain for the Rest of the Weekend

A few clouds. Patchy fog is possible late. Lows between 65 and 67 degrees across most of the region outside of the mountains.

We keep our relatively dry weather pattern Sunday as far as rain is concerned. Mostly sunny much of the day with a few more clouds in the afternoon due to the heat of the day. There is just a 20% chance of rain. An isolated shower or thunderstorms is possible. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region, 93 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in the higher elevations.

Passing clouds Sunday night. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Small Changes Monday

A few spotty showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon. Otherwise, the sunshine returns with some high clouds increasing around the outskirts of Ida. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tropical Rains Move in Tuesday into Wednesday

Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana as a major hurricane Sunday afternoon or night. As the remnants move inland, it will head toward western and middle Tennessee Tuesday before making its closest approach to us Wednesday. This will help to bring in the clouds, rain, thunderstorms and bit of a breeze. As of now, the best chance for locally heavy rain will be Tuesday night and Wednesday. An average of 1 to 2 inches is forecast right now unless the system gets closer to us. Parts of Kentucky and southwest Virginia may get more rainfall, which may lead to isolated flooding. Severe weather is also possible so stay tuned!

Late Next Week

We’ll keep the chance of scattered showers for part of Thursday but by late Thursday and Friday, drier weather is expected to move into the area with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees early Friday morning.