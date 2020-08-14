Storm Team 11: Rising rain threat as day goes on

Rain Threat Rising
A low pressure system will gradually drift through the region today, enhancing our rain threat during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain and storms will be more numerous early this afternoon, while Tri-Cities may not see much rain until this evening. A flood threat continues for the Blue Ridge Mountains in NW N.C.
Weekend Outlook
The weekend can be broken down into two different weather outcomes; a soggy Saturday, and a superb Sunday. With a low pressure system impacting the region Saturday, widepspread rain and storms can be expected Saturday morning and afternoon, while conditions dry out Sunday.
