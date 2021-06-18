Storm Team 11: Rising humidity over the weekend, Rain chances slowly go up

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, June 18, 2021



Summary

An uptick in humidity occurs throughout the weekend and the first part of next week. Rain chances eventually follow suit.



More Clouds This Weekend – Slow Rise in Rain Chances Thanks to Tropical Moisture

We’ll have mostly clear skies tonight. Some high clouds late. Warmer with a low around 62 degrees.



Morning sunshine Saturday followed by an increase in mid and high level clouds throughout the day will give a hazy and milky appearance to the sky. Muggy and a bit breezy. There could be a spotty shower or storm, especially south of the Tri-Cities and in northern southwest Virginia. Highs in the low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia, near 80 degrees in the mountains and around 88 to 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Mainly cloudy tomorrow night. There is a 20% chance of rain. The low around 65 degrees.



A weak tropical system will move through the deep south over the weekend before heading over the Tennessee Valley Sunday and the Carolinas Monday. The heaviest rain from this is expected to stay to our south. However, it will provide us with more clouds than sunshine Sunday, which is Father’s Day. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially near and south of the Appalachian Mountains. Keep that in mind if you’re heading to the Rhododendron Festival in Roan Mountain. Highs in the mid 80s in the Tri-Cities with low 80s in southwest Virginia and mid 70s in the mountains especially on the North Carolina side.



Highest Rain Chances Early Next Week

A separate weather maker coming in from the northwest will lead to our best rain chances Monday and Tuesday. The highest likelihood of widespread rainfall and some thunderstorms appears to be Monday night and Tuesday morning based on current timing.



Drier Mid Week

A hot and humid first part of the week will become slightly cooler with lower humidity by late Tuesday and Wednesday.