Storm Team 11: Rising heat and humidity in the coming days

Rising Heat and Humidity

Summer heat is making a comeback today, with higher humidity in the days to come. Temperatures will be hot this afternoon, with upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.

Rain Threat Returns Mid-Week

Moisture surges into the area Wednesday, with some spotty showers nearby. A scattered rain threat is expected Thursday and Friday. A great way to track the rain and storms is with our interactive radar

Weekend Outlook

An incoming cool front will increase the scattered rain and storm threat this weekend.

