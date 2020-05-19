Storm Team 11: Rinse and repeat will be the trend today

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, May 19, 2020



Another soggy day is on tap today. There is an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Expect on and off again rain with a high near 69 degrees. Winds will be breezy around 10-15 mph from the southeast today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Johnson, Unicoi, and portions of Carter counties in Tennessee as well as Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia. Winds are forecast to be near 20-30 sustained with gusts up to 45 mph possible. With a few inches of rain expected the next couple days, and even more expected in western North Carolina and portions of southeast Kentucky, Flash Flood Watches are in effect. The one for Kentucky will last through this evening, while the watch for North Carolina will last through Thursday. Be extra cautious near creeks, streams, rivers, and low-lying areas, as flash flooding is possible.



Overnight, rain chances continue with a low near 53 degrees.



Another soaking is in store Wednesday. There is an 80% chance of showers with high temperatures cooler in the mid 60s. Winds remain from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Overnight, temperatures will cool into the low 50s.



The unsettled pattern continues for the next several days. Temperatures will be back on the rise although and into the low 80s by the weekend.