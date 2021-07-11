Storm Team 11: Remaining unsettled to start the workweek with warmth, mugginess and thunderstorms

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Summary

A couple more days of elevated rain chances as we stay in between an upper level low across the Midwest and the Bermuda high off the eastern seaboard. The combination of the two will pump in moisture straight from the Gulf of Mexico giving us a decent opportunity of showers and thunderstorms primarily in the afternoons and evenings.

Scattered Rain and Thunderstorms Through 10 PM Tonight

Plan on additional showers and thunderstorms developing through most of the evening. Fairly slow storm movement will lead to very heavy rain in spots and perhaps isolated damaging winds. Otherwise, partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight with perhaps a passing shower. Patchy fog is possible late. Lows in the mid 60s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia with upper 60s in the Tri-Cities.

P.M. Storms Rumble Monday and Tuesday

Hot, humid and on the breezy side Monday with partly sunny skies. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting around early to mid afternoon. Once again, rainfall will be locally heavy with a stronger storm potentially producing gusty winds. A high of 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s elsewhere.

We’ll keep a 40% chance of rain into the evening hours Monday. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

If you don’t see rain Monday, you could very well get it Tuesday as rain chances hold steady at 60% during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are all potential threats particularly in the strongest of storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Pattern Changes Wednesday and Thursday

The ridge of high pressure builds in closer to us Wednesday and Thursday which should dry up some of the moisture. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are still possible, especially Wednesday. Any pop up storm Thursday may favor the higher terrain. Regardless, rain isn’t expected to be as widespread.

Moisture Returns Again by Next Weekend

Rain chances start to rise Friday and Saturday with a little better potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This trend could very well continue Sunday and Monday of next week with the possibility of some heavy rain.