Storm Team 11: Refreshing Weather Changes Ahead

STORM TEAM 11
Less Humid Today
We are welcoming with open arms the drier, less humid change today. A northwest breeze means a refreshing change today.
Refreshing Change
Weather conditions will be noticeably cooler tonight with widespread 50’s. Sunny and seasonable Friday means a perfect finish to the work week.
Nice Weekend Ahead
Another cold front reinforces the mild weather set-up, with temperatures in the upper 70’s to near 80. Only a minor rain threat is expected Sunday, with a few showers mainly in the mountains.
