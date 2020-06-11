Storm Team 11: Refreshing Weather Changes Ahead

STORM TEAM 11

Less Humid Today

We are welcoming with open arms the drier, less humid change today. A northwest breeze means a refreshing change today.

Refreshing Change

Weather conditions will be noticeably cooler tonight with widespread 50’s. Sunny and seasonable Friday means a perfect finish to the work week.

Nice Weekend Ahead

Another cold front reinforces the mild weather set-up, with temperatures in the upper 70’s to near 80. Only a minor rain threat is expected Sunday, with a few showers mainly in the mountains.

