Storm Team 11: Refreshing changes today with less humidity

STORM TEAM 11

Refreshing Day Ahead

A cool front is ushering in some less humid conditions today, with just a few brief showers this morning. A NW breeze will feel extra nice this afternoon along with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s in Tri-Cities, while higher elevations remain the 70’s.

Lows tonight will also be extra nice, with upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Weekday Outlook

Storm threat slowly builds back into the area, with a few spotty storms late Tuesday, becoming more scattered Wednesday, with widespread rain and storms Thursday and Friday.

