Storm Team 11: Redbud winter continues with a couple frosty early mornings ahead

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, April 2, 2021



Chilly Sunshine Today, Hard Freeze Tonight

On this Good Friday, we tied the record low this morning for April 2 at 27 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

The winter chill remains this afternoon. Despite the full sunshine, daytime temperatures will remain quite cold, with mid 40s in the Tri-Cities, 30s in the mountains.



Clear and frosty cold tonight with more near record lows. The low around 22 degrees.



Warmer Afternoons This Weekend

After a cold start to the weekend, we begin to see a nice change with continued sunshine and warmer weather in the afternoons with highs near 60 degrees Saturday.



Still starlit skies Saturday night and Sunday morning with one more cold morning. That means as you head out to Easter sunrise services it will be cold around 30 to 32 degrees.



Mostly sunny skies Easter Sunday will push us into the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon.



Early Next Week

A warm up is coming next week! Looking good next week with temperatures back in the 70s Monday and Tuesday.



Next Rain Chance

The rain threat may return as early as Wednesday with perhaps a few showers. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast Thursday as of now.