Storm Team 11: Record warmth possible this weekend

STORM TEAM 11
Summer Warmth
Enjoying a mild morning, with an even warmer afternoon with near record highs of 80 in Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the higher elevations.
Weekend Record Heat
Record heat will be possible Saturday with sunshine and low to mid 80’s. Current record stands at 82.
Storm Threat Sunday
A line of storms will be approaching the region Sunday. Strong storms will be possible, but the overall severe storm threat is low. After the initial line of storms, expect a sunny and mild Sunday afternoon with low to mid 70’s.
