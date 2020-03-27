Storm Team 11: Record warmth possible this weekend

STORM TEAM 11

Summer Warmth

Enjoying a mild morning, with an even warmer afternoon with near record highs of 80 in Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the higher elevations.

Weekend Record Heat

Record heat will be possible Saturday with sunshine and low to mid 80’s. Current record stands at 82.

Storm Threat Sunday

A line of storms will be approaching the region Sunday. Strong storms will be possible, but the overall severe storm threat is low. After the initial line of storms, expect a sunny and mild Sunday afternoon with low to mid 70’s.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf