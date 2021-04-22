Storm Team 11: Record low temperatures this morning while summer heat is just around the corner

Record Cold This Morning

With temperatures dropping to 27 degrees, we have set a new record low for the Tri-Cities which means grab the extra layer with temperatures in the 20’s!

Sunshine early will help boost the temperature rise through midday, although some passing clouds will temper the warm-up slightly. Temperatures will remain well below average today with low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, low 40’s in the mountains.

Milder Friday

Temperatures will be more seasonable with some sunshine along with more passing clouds during the day with low 60’s for highs.

Wet Weekend

Unfortunately, we will have to plan our weekend around a soggy set-up expected Saturday, with widespread rain for much of the day. Conditions improve Sunday with just some lingering showers.

Summer Warmth Next Week

We will get to enjoy some extra warmth next week with summer-like temperatures in the low to mid 80’s.

