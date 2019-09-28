Storm Team 11: Record heat streak expected to continue through Thursday

(WJHL) – Our string of near record-breaking heat is expected to continue for another 4 or 5 days. Forecast highs are in the upper 80s and lower 90s each and every day through Thursday.

After Saturday’s record high of 91 degrees, that means we have tied or broke a daily record high 7 times so far in September. We could easily add one or two more days to that before the month is over.

Here’s a look at the forecast for Sunday. It’ll feel a lot like summer that’s for sure with only a 20% chance of rain.

The best opportunity for a little rain Sunday is in the high country of North Carolina.

For a complete look at your Storm Team 11 Forecast, including when heat relief is expected, click here.

