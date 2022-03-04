Nice Friday Finish

Looking good today with sunshine and nearly 70 in the Tri-Cities, mid 50’s in the mountains.

Record Warmth this Weekend

Warm air is surging into our region this weekend giving us the chance for record breaking heat Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70’s, with upper 70’s Sunday.

Wet Weather Returns Early Next Week

Near record highs continue Monday with upper 70’s. Cold front arrives Monday night with rain likely, followed by cooler, more seasonable change.

