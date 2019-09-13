Storm Team 11: Record Heat Possible, Isolated Rain Threat

Friday

Day 4 of near record heat with highs back in the low to mid 90’s in the Tri-Cities. An isolated rain threat returns to the Tri-Cities this afternoon into this evening with some added moisture moving into the region. Showers will remain possible into this evening.

Weekend Outlook

Finally some cooler change is coming thanks to a cool front moving into the region. This system will provide a higher rain threat Saturday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and a few storms around. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the mid 80’s. Sunday, drier air moves in, with just an isolated storm threat primarily over the mountains.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf