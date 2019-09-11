Storm Team 11: Record Heat Continues

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

More record breaking heat is expected today as temperatures soar into the mid 90’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 80’s in the higher elevations. Isolated showers and storms will develop mainly over the mountains and the Cumberland Plateau during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Weekday Outlook

Records will continue to be threatened Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Rain threat will remain isolated mainly for the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Expect only a little relief from the record heat this weekend with a better chance for rain along with cooler upper 80’s.

WJHL Weather App

A great way to track those summer showers and storms and more importantly stay weather aware is by downloading our WJHL Radar App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf