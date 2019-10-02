Storm Team 11: Record Heat Continues

STORM TEAM 11
Wednesday
More record today with low 90’s in the Tri-Cities, 80’s in the mountains.
Weekday Outlook
Another record breaking day is expected Thursday with more low 90’s. A cold front arriving Friday finally puts an end to this record heat as we take a step back into the low 80’s Friday.
Weekend Outlook
Fall-like weather is expected this weekend as a stronger cold front arrives late this weekend into early next week. Weekend temperatures will still remain above average in the upper 70’s to low 80’s, but any cooler change is welcomed with open arms. An even stronger push of cool air arrives early next week.
WJHL Weather App
Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone
Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL