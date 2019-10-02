Storm Team 11: Record Heat Continues

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

More record today with low 90’s in the Tri-Cities, 80’s in the mountains.

Weekday Outlook

Another record breaking day is expected Thursday with more low 90’s. A cold front arriving Friday finally puts an end to this record heat as we take a step back into the low 80’s Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Fall-like weather is expected this weekend as a stronger cold front arrives late this weekend into early next week. Weekend temperatures will still remain above average in the upper 70’s to low 80’s, but any cooler change is welcomed with open arms. An even stronger push of cool air arrives early next week.

