Storm Team 11: Record Heat Continues

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

Record heat continues today along with a few scattered storms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be back near 90 in the Tri-Cities, while temperatures will remain the 70’s to low 80’s in the mountains.

Weekday Outlook

This hot and mainly dry weather pattern intensifies the next few days, which means more record heat as temperatures soar into the low 90’s each day through Thursday. A significant change Friday will finally allow more Fall-like weather to return, with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

This weekend will finally feel like fall with mainly a dry and mild Saturday with upper 70’s while overnight lows will be pleasantly cool in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Sunday with nice as well with a few showers late in the day with temperatures near 80.

