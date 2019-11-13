Storm Team 11: Record Cold This Morning

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

The arctic chill is in full force this morning with low to mid teens, while wind chills dip to near 0 at times. Expect a bright and beautiful day but temperatures remain quite cold with low 30’s in the mountains and low 40’s in the Tri-Cities. Another clear and cold night means another chance at record lows Thursday morning.

Weather Change Ahead

Our weather pattern will remain quiet in the coming days, with a gradual warm-up into the upper 40’s Thursday, near 50 Friday, and low to mid 50’s this weekend.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf