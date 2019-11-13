Storm Team 11: Record Cold This Morning

The arctic chill is in full force this morning with low to mid teens, while wind chills dip to near 0 at times. Expect a bright and beautiful day but temperatures remain quite cold with low 30’s in the mountains and low 40’s in the Tri-Cities. Another clear and cold night means another chance at record lows Thursday morning.
weather pattern will remain quiet in the coming days, with a gradual
warm-up into the upper 40’s Thursday, near 50 Friday, and low to mid
50’s this weekend.