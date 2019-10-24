Storm Team 11: Recent rainfall putting a dent in drought

(WJHL)- According to the weekly drought monitor released Thursday, most areas went down a category, which is good news. Parts of our area, near Bristol, technically aren’t in a drought anymore! The worst drought remains near Erwin, Greeneville, North Carolina and up toward the Cumberland Plateau.

We’ve had some a few days of healthy rain the past couple weeks putting many of us in a surplus for rainfall compared to normal for October as indicated in green. A few spots have still been drier than usual, but still the worst of the drought appears to be over.

Our best chance of rain over the next week appears to be late Saturday night and Sunday but there could be a few showers around each of the other days.

Rainfall this weekend, mainly Sunday, could be on the order of 0.5 to 1 inch of rain. There may be closer to 2 inches in some of the higher elevations.

