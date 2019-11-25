Storm Team 11: Tracking our next weather maker to arrive Wednesday

After a clear and cold start this morning, expect a nice and sunny day with temperatures into the upper 50’s this afternoon.

A milder weather pattern is expected the next few days with low 60’s Tuesday. Our next rainmaker moves through Wednesday with a good chance for scattered showers.

We dry out Thursday with a sunny and bright Thanksgiving day with cooler 50’s. Black Friday looks quiet, but another weather maker will be brewing across the midwest and move into our region.

Saturday night into Sunday, we can expect another good chance for rain and wind.