Storm Team 11: Rain tonight before cold winds blow, Much colder Sunday and Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

January 18, 2020

Good evening! Staying cloudy tonight as rain showers persist through the evening hours. Winds gusty out of the west and southwest. The strongest winds (gusts to 50 mph) are expected in the east Tennessee mountains. There could be a few flurries in the higher elevations — no accumulation though — as colder air rushes into the region. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s around Midnight in the Tri-Cities with a low of 30 degrees around 8 AM. Some spots in the mid to upper 20s, especially north and east.

Much colder air is here for Sunday with brisk winds making it feel even colder! Wind chills in the teens and 20s much of the day. There will be clouds at times, especially in southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky. We may briefly hit 36 degrees in the afternoon.

More clouds expected Sunday night which could keep the temperatures from dropping to their full potential. Either way, it’ll be bitterly cold and windy. A low of 19 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Clouds should give way to at least some sunshine Monday. This will be our coldest day. Still a little breezy with winds blowing out of the north. The high only near 32 degrees.



It will stay cold through Wednesday morning with a slow warm up expected starting Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday. Highs in the 50s could make a come back Thursday and Friday!