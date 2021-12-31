Storm Team 11: Expect rain Friday night as we ring in the New Year

Mild Finish to 2021

After a foggy start, a few passing showers will be possible today. Temperatures will remain mild with mostly in the mid 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the higher elevations.

New Year’s Eve Night

Rain and a few storms spread back into the region late this evening and overnight with a wet start to the new year with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Stormy Start to 2022

Saturday will be warm with mid 70s during the afternoon. This extra warmth will not be a good thing with a squall line evolving to our west during the evening, moving through our region Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Strong damaging winds and heavy rain will be possible.

Best time for severe weather will be mainly after 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday.

Winter Cold Returns

Moisture returns Sunday evening into Sunday night with widespread rain expected. With cold air moving in, rain will change to snow during the late evening hours with snow likely into early Monday morning.

Highest potential for accumulation will be over the Blue Ridge Mountains with around 1 to 3 inches possible. Tri-Cities will be much less likely with maybe a dusting on grassy surfaces.

