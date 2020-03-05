STORM TEAM 11

Rain Threat Stays South

Dry air looks to win the battle today with rain just to the south of our region. With occasional cloud cover, temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 50’s.

Winter Cold Returns

A system drives in cold air Friday with some scattered rain and snow showers. Mountain accumulations are possible with a persistent NW upslope flow, with perhaps an inch or two possible over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Weekend Weather

Conditions clear Saturday with lots of sunshine this weekend.

