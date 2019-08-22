Storm Team 11: Rain Threat Returns

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

No surprise this morning with a clear and mild start with 60’s to near 70. An approaching system will begin to influence our area today, with a few scattered showers moving through the Cumberland Plateau starting around midday, while additional showers and storms will be scattered and move in and around the Tri-Cities this afternoon into the evening. Additional showers will continue to move in and through the area tonight.

Friday

Rain will be likely Friday, with scattered showers around during the morning, with additional rain during the afternoon hours. A cold front should makes its way through during the evening, allowing conditions to dry out Friday night.

Weekend Outlook

A drier trend in the computer models means a weekend weather pattern that will be better to be out and enjoy the outdoors. Rain threat will be minimal, with just a few lingering showers Saturday, and relatively dry Sunday. Temperatures will also play in our favor, with cooler upper 70’s to low 80’s.

