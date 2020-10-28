Storm Team 11: Rain threat returns as Flash Flood Watch goes into effect

Rain Threat Returns

Moisture makes a quick comeback this morning, with scattered showers becoming widespread through the afternoon. Additional rain is expected this evening and through tonight.

With a tropical system moving through the region Thursday morning, a Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for much of the region. Due to the nature of tropical rains, any heavy rain in our high terrain could lead to flooding. Our relatively dry fall season, and the fast moving tropical system will be limiting factors for flooding.

Rainfall amounts through Thursday will range from around 1” to 2” for Tri-Cities, with higher elevations 2” to 4”

Breezy and Wet Thursday

Remnants of Zeta will move through Thursday morning, with heavy rain likely, increasing our flood threat through the morning. Heavy rain should taper off fairly quickly into the early afternoon hours of Thursday. In addition, winds will be breezy, with gusts possible over 40 mph in the higher elevations.

October Chill Friday

An extra dose of chilly air arrives Friday, with a chilly breeze and high temperatures only in the 40’s in the higher elevations, low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities.