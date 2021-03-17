Storm Team 11: Rain threat returns this afternoon

Warmer with a scattered rain threat this afternoon

We are enjoying a milder morning which will lead to a warmer afternoon despite the scattered rain threat later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be nice with highs near 70 in the Tri-Cities, 60s in the mountains.

High Wind Threat

A strong storm system will be generating strong winds over the mountains with wind gusts expected over 60mph starting late tonight through Thursday morning. Winds will be the strongest Thursday early morning.

Storm Threat Thursday

A strong line of rain and storms will likely approach the Tri-Cities early Thursday morning with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rain. Given the more stable environment, this strong line will likely weaken as it moves through the Tri-Cities, but certainly weather aware of the slight risk for severe storms.

A secondary chance for severe storms comes during the afternoon as the atmosphere becomes unstable. Storms have the potential to redevelop and produce hail and isolated damaging winds Thursday afternoon through early evening.

Cooler Weekend Ahead

We kick off the spring season with plenty of sunshine but cool temperatures with highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and lows in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.