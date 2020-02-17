Storm Team 11: Rain threat returns by Tuesday morning commute

Storm Team 11

Monday, February 17, 2020



Good afternoon!



Expect partly cloudy skies this evening into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be near 43 degrees.



Rain will move back in by your Tuesday morning commute and will continue throughout the day. There is an 80% chance of rain. The good news is the rain will be light, with some pockets of brief downpours. Rainfall amounts for tomorrow will average a quarter of an inch. Highs temperatures will near 60 degrees.



Overnight Tuesday the rain chances continue with lows near 40 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday. Colder air moves in and highs will top out in the upper 40s. Overnight temperatures dip near 31.



Thursday some moisture from the south tries to creep in, the more south and east your are in the region, the more likely you are to see rain and even snow showers. Western North Carolina has the best chance at seeing precipitation. There is a 30% chance of rain and snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures overnight drop into the low 20s.



Friday is looking to be a bright and cold day. Sunny skies are in store with highs near 46 degrees. Low temperatures will near 21 degrees. The beautiful conditions continue into Saturday as well. Highs will be in the low 50s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase on Sunday as high temperatures near the mid 50s. Rain chances return on Monday. There is a 50% chance of showers with highs near 50 degrees.



Have a great evening!