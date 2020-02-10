Storm Team 11: Rain Threat Returns

STORM TEAM 11

Heavy Rain Threat Returns

Rain returns this morning with scattered showers already around this morning. Heavy rain is expected this afternoon area wide.

Flooding Concerns

Given the recent flooding rains, additional heavy rain will likely increase the flood threat the next few days. Heavy rain is expected Monday and Tuesday, with additional heavy rain Thursday. Flood Watches have been posted for a good part of the region.

