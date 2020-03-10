Storm Team 11: Rain Threat Returns Tuesday

STORM TEAM 11

Rain Threat is Back

We are already tracking showers this morning, with additional showers expected this afternoon and evening. Radar is available here. Spring-like warmth continues with temperatures in the low 60’s.

Rain Threat Remains High

A cold front nearby Thursday into Friday means another good round of rain. Timing may flucuate some, but likely will see rain Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Another rainmaker moves in for the weekend with rain likely Saturday into Sunday.

