LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Storm Team 11: Rain threat is back this morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wet and Windy 

Rain is back this morning as a cold front drives in wet and windy change today.  Rain is expected to be widespread from mid-morning to early this afternoon.  Conditions will dry out quickly by mid-afternoon with a little late day sunshine.  Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 50’s Tri-Cities, 40’s in the higher elevations.  

Spring like warmth 

Get ready to enjoy some really nice conditions, with sunshine and upper 50’s Tuesday, low to mid 60’s Wednesday.  

Rain end to Week 

A rainy end to the week looks more likely with a steady stream of moisture expected in our region starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.   Showers will be scattered Thursday and Friday, while the rain threat increases over the weekend.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss