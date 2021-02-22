Storm Team 11: Rain threat is back this morning

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, February 20, 2021

Cold Start Sunday, Warmer FinishClear and frosty tonight. One more very cold night. A low between 20 and 22 degrees across the area.

Plenty of sunshine Sunday with high clouds passing through as well. Temperatures rebound in the afternoon nicely due to a southerly fetch of wind between 5 and 15 mph. The high 52 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 40s in southwest Virginia, low to mid 40s in North Carolina as the cooler air tries to hang on there.

Mostly clear at first Sunday night before clouds return through the overnight ahead of our next weather maker. We see a few passing showers or sprinkles late. The low of 34 degrees will come around midnight before temperatures rise closer to 40 degrees by sunrise Monday. Winds start to pick up in the far east Tennessee mountains early Monday. 40-50 mph gusts are possible.

Clouds and Rain Return Monday, Mix Possible NortheastMainly cloudy and turning breezy Monday for the rest of us. Light to moderate rain slides in from west to east during the morning and continues through at least mid afternoon before tapering down. We’ll likely see a couple tenths of an inch to less than a half inch of rain. Depending on the timing of the moisture, and how long it lasts, a wintry mix and a few flakes are possible in some of the higher elevations. A high of 47 degrees in the Tri-Cities, low 40s elsewhere.

Spring Feel By Mid-WeekA taste of spring arrives Tuesday as we clear out and dry out once again! After some chilly mornings, the afternoons will be warmer. I’m forecasting a high of 55 degrees Tuesday with highs easily reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday.

Moisture Tries to Come Back Late WeekDetails on a late week weather system are still sketchy. For now, it appears a few scattered showers will move in sometime Thursday. Temperatures start to cool and some of the heaviest moisture may arrive Thursday night and Friday morning. A mix of rain and snow is in the forecast at this point, but stay tuned because a few degrees will mean the difference between a higher rain potential or a higher snow potential.