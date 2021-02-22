Storm Team 11: Rain threat is back this morning

Wet and Windy
Rain is back this morning as a cold front drives in wet and windy change today. Rain is expected to be widespread from mid-morning to early this afternoon. Conditions will dry out quickly by mid-afternoon with a little late day sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 50’s Tri-Cities, 40’s in the higher elevations.
Spring like warmth
Get ready to enjoy some really nice conditions, with sunshine and upper 50’s Tuesday, low to mid 60’s Wednesday.
Rain end to Week
A rainy end to the week looks more likely with a steady stream of moisture expected in our region starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Showers will be scattered Thursday and Friday, while the rain threat increases over the weekend.