Storm Team 11: Rain Threat Continues Today

Wet and Cool Weather Pattern

A week ago we were enduring our first back to back 90 degree days thanks to high pressure. Today, low pressure is providing us a cool and wet weather pattern. Scattered showers and storms can be expected today, but without a severe weather threat, although a few heavy downpours will be possible. The latest radar is available here

Staying Mild and Wet

Additional showers and storms are expected through mid-week along with mild 70’s.

Long-term Look

Summer heat makes a comeback this weekend, perfect timing as summer officially kicks off Saturday.

