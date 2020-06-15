Storm Team 11: Rain Threat Continues Today

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, June 14, 2020

Good evening! A few showers continue overnight with mostly cloudy skies. The low around 56 degrees.

More clouds than sun Monday with another round of showers and storms starting in the morning for some. There is a 60% chance of rain. Very heavy downpours are expected once again followed by a drier trend toward the end of the day. A cool day. The high only around 73 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Monday night with a few showers around. The low at 55 degrees.

Peeks of sun Tuesday. Otherwise, the clouds hang tough with not as much rain. There is a slight chance of showers as a storm system pulls farther away from us. The high at 73 degrees.

The system could swing back a little closer to us again Wednesday and Thursday giving us at least the potential for scattered showers or storms.