Storm Team 11: Rain Threat Continues Today

Wet and Cool Weather Pattern
A week ago we were enduring our first back to back 90 degree days thanks to high pressure. Today, low pressure is providing us a cool and wet weather pattern. Scattered showers and storms can be expected today, but without a severe weather threat, although a few heavy downpours will be possible. The latest radar is available here
Staying Mild and Wet
Additional showers and storms are expected through mid-week along with mild 70’s.
Long-term Look
Summer heat makes a comeback this weekend, perfect timing as summer officially kicks off Saturday.
