Storm Team 11: Rain tapers this evening, Occasional rain threat lingers into first part of workweek

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, July 18, 2021



Summary

A cold front came out of Kentucky and southwest Virginia and moved right over the Tri-Cities this afternoon. It will stall out just our south across the southern Appalachians and the Tennessee Valley for the next couple days potentially keeping a little better chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in spots than previously expected. Rain will be most persistent the more south and east you live with a slow decrease in rain chances as we head toward mid week. Wednesday looks to be hot and virtually rain-free.

Tonight

Most of the showers end by 9 or 10 PM tonight with a bit of drier air trying to move into northeast Kentucky and northern southwest Virginia. It would be cooler if the overcast skies weren’t sticking around. Lows near 60 degrees in the mountains with low 60s, between 60 and 64 degrees in southwest Virginia and near 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Clouds and Scattered Showers to Start the Workweek

Mostly cloudy Monday with a 50% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms with the best chance near and east of I-81 and especially in east Tennessee and North Carolina. A few spotty showers are still possible in southwest Virginia mainly from Wise and Marion southward. A little more sunshine is possible the farther north you live. A high of 84 degrees in the Tri-Cities, upper 70s to near 80 degrees in southwest Virginia and low 70s in the mountains.



Clouds linger Monday night. Showers in spots, especially in east Tennessee and North Carolina. The most persistent activity is expected to be in our southern mountains. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with mid 60s in the Tri-Cities.

More clouds than sun Tuesday. The chance of thundershowers continues for another day. There is a 40% chance of rain. High temperatures mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Heating Up Mid Week

We turn up the heat, see more sunshine and have drier weather Wednesday and Thursday. Just a slight chance of a shower or storm both day. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Late Week Outlook

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday with more heat. An overall better chance of scattered storms is in the forecast Sunday.