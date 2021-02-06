Storm Team 11: Rain, sleet and mountain snow this evening, Changing to all snow overnight

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, February 6, 2021



Overcast and getting colder tonight. Snow is already falling in the highest elevations of far east Tennessee and North Carolina as southern system rides along the mountain chain. It will continue there through at least early Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere, in the Tri-Cities expect some rain and sleet this evening perhaps mixing with a few snowflakes. Moisture doesn’t really ramp up until midnight or so a separate system moves in from the west. That will give places like eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia mainly snow with some sleet perhaps mixing in starting around midnight. That moisture slides east and northeast through Sunday morning. We all have a good likelihood of seeing snow from 4 to 8 AM Sunday. Temperatures will dip to around 32 degrees around sunrise to mid morning Sunday.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee and North Carolina where a widespread swath of 6 inches or more of snow is expected. Travel will be the most troublesome here starting tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory includes southwest Virginia, Kentucky, and most of the Tri-Cities area. It’s there where there could be slick travel in spots Sunday morning. Most will get at least a dusting to an inch of snow.



Projected snowfall totals:



The Tri-Cities will get anywhere from a half inch 2 inches of snow on average. There is a better chance of a swath of 2 to 4 inches of snow near and northwest of I-81 in east Tennessee.



Southwest Virginia will average 2 to 5 inches of snowfall with the highest elevations, including Black Mountain, KY, likely getting more than half a foot.

Those above 4,000 feet in east Tennessee in North Carolina should plan on 6 to 10 inches of snowfall with a couple of the highest peaks possibly getting up to 1 foot of snowfall.

Snow showers end Sunday afternoon. Peeks of sunshine are possible but it will be mostly cloudy, cold and a bit breezy. Highs in the 30s to maybe near 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Mainly clear and cold Sunday night with a low around 18 to 20 degrees, colder in areas with a decent snow pack.

More sunshine Monday. Skies become partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A high of 50 to 52 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low 40s in the mountains.



We’ll start to gradually see moisture rise again mid and especially late week with a slow cooling trend.