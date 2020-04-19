Storm Team 11: Rain showers gradually move in tonight and Monday morning

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, April 18, 2020

A starlit sky tonight with a few more clouds. Patchy frost possible, especially in southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky. The low near 36 degrees.

Increasing clouds Sunday with the best chance of sunshine during the morning. Showers start sliding in toward early evening. The high at 67 degrees.

Cloudy with rain more likely Sunday night. There is an 80% chance of rain with a low of 48 degrees.Rain continues in spots until early Monday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. The high at 63 degrees.

A passing shower is possible Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next best chance of rain moves in Thursday into part of Friday as highs generally stay in the 60s.

Have a great night!